Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes $6.79 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 114,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,871,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,538,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,992,000 after buying an additional 398,760 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after buying an additional 317,089 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 188,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,234. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AMG traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 492,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,739. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

