Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $654.89 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%.

NYSE CPS traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 299,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,936. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

CPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Cooper-Standard from $47.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, Director Robert J. Remenar acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,586.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

