Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,642. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

