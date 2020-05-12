Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.33. 1,865,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,642. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

