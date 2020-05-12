Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

NYSE BA traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.22. 22,342,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

