Cowen Trims Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price to $29.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dril-Quip from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Dril-Quip from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.90.

DRQ traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,967. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

