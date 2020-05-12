CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) Insider Acquires A$20,250.99 in Stock

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) insider Gerard (Gerry) Tuddenham bought 225,011 shares of CPT Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,250.99 ($14,362.40).

CPT Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.29 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of $6.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About CPT Global

CPT Global Limited provides information technology (IT) consultancy services to the financial services and telecommunications industries in Australia, Europe, and North America. The company provides digital consulting, capacity planning, cost reduction, mainframe and midrange performance, project and program management, technical support, and management IT services, as well as management, functional, and automation testing services.

