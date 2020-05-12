CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) Insider Acquires A$20,250.99 in Stock

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) insider Gerard (Gerry) Tuddenham bought 225,011 shares of CPT Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,250.99 ($14,362.40).
CPT Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.29 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of $6.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About CPT Global
Read More: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for CPT Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPT Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.