Craig Hallum Cuts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $19.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. First Analysis decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Digi International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 23,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.28 million, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.82. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.94 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digi International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 43,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.