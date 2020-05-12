Critical Comparison: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -57.57% -32.68% -12.96% Transcontinental Realty Investors -56.12% -5.95% -2.52%

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Capital and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colony Capital currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Colony Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Capital and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $2.33 billion 0.37 -$1.05 billion $0.50 3.50 Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 3.11 -$26.92 million N/A N/A

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Capital.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

