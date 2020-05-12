CUTcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $155,409.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and $155,409.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.29 or 0.02125178 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00090496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00178770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 101,914,074 coins and its circulating supply is 97,914,074 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.