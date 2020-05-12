CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Scharf Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,369 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 5.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $103,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $63.84. 6,906,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

