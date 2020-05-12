CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $63.84. 6,906,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

