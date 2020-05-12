CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 79.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in CVS Health by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $63.84. 6,905,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,189. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

