CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,906,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

