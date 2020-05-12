D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 44,663 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,663 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

UPS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

