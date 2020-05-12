D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $24.78. 51,312,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

