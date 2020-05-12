D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $14.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.23. 2,081,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

