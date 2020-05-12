D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.19 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,955 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.80. 13,146,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

