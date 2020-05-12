Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz Sells 33,892 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DHR traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $362,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 60.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
