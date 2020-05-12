Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz Sells 33,892 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $362,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 60.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.