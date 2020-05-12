Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $59,030,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 171,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

