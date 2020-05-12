Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $6,084,785.38 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.27. 3,225,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,336. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

