Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $181.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.38.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $161.71. 6,314,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.50. Danaher has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.8% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

