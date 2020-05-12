Darrell & King LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,626,000. Alphabet accounts for 6.5% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $27.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,375.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,082. The stock has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,224.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

