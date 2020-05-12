Darrell & King LLC Buys New Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,184,000. Amgen comprises 4.3% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.21. 2,239,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.