Darrell & King LLC Buys New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 137,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,032,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 3.3% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 134,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,862,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

