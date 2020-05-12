Darrell & King LLC Buys Shares of 215,338 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 215,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,932,000. Waste Management makes up 4.7% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned 0.05% of Waste Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $5,129,387.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,782.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $98.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,357. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

