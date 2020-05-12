Darrell & King LLC Invests $21.19 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,189,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 5.0% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded down $7.18 on Tuesday, hitting $154.71. 1,416,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,161. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

