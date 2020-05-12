Darrell & King LLC Invests $329,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 105,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $174.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,633. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

