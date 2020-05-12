Darrell & King LLC Invests $417,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,017,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,996,000 after purchasing an additional 113,124 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,453,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,566,000 after buying an additional 173,782 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,721,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 289,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

