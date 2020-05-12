Darrell & King LLC Makes New $23.53 Million Investment in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 94,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,525,000. W W Grainger makes up 5.5% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

NYSE GWW traded down $9.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.21. The company had a trading volume of 268,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,053. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.58. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

