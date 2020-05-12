Darrell & King LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

