Darrell & King LLC Makes New Investment in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 19,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,737. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $205.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMMF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,067.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,456.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 6,000 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $292,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

