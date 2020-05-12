Darrell & King LLC Purchases New Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,569,000. Baidu makes up about 4.8% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 179.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of BIDU traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.47. 3,432,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

