Darrell & King LLC Purchases New Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,510,000. CVS Health comprises about 5.3% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,775,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

