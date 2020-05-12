Darrell & King LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Darrell & King LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWX. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,292,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 773,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,583,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after purchasing an additional 73,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after buying an additional 69,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWX traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 250,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,055. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $59.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.