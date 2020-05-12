Darrell & King LLC Purchases Shares of 3,687 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.2% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.21. 1,295,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

