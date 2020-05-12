Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,373 shares during the quarter. Dell makes up approximately 2.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Dell worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. 2,170,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,380. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $2,309,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,459.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.