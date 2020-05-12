Delphi Financial Group Inc. Buys 211,763 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211,763 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 9.6% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,728,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 237,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,402. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

