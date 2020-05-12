Delphi Financial Group Inc. Buys 40,000 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. DWS Municipal Income Trust comprises 0.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTF. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 161,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KTF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 2,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,371. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.