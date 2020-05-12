Delphi Financial Group Inc. Has $22.13 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,508,297 shares during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment accounts for approximately 10.7% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Two Harbors Investment worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 79.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 582,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 258,539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,287.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 138,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 128,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 111.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 322,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877,265. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.