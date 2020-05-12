Delphi Financial Group Inc. Has $29.28 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,250 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for 14.2% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $29,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. 35,784,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,993,812. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 84.14%.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.