Delphi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd comprises approximately 3.0% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,573,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,001,000 after purchasing an additional 390,829 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter worth $5,716,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,608,000 after buying an additional 293,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 46.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 229,568 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. 40,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,571. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.