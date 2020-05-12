Delphi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Main Street Capital accounts for 0.2% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 590,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.46. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MAIN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

