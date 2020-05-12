Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,255,994 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling comprises about 3.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 9.61% of Diamond Offshore Drilling worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,147 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,361,697 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 251,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,835 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191,821 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,482.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,435,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DO remained flat at $$0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 117.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DO. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

