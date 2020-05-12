Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DFFN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 13,713,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,624. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

