Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $40.46

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.44, but opened at $40.46. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $40.43, with a volume of 2,039,380 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

