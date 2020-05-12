Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of DLPN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 5.04. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Securities assumed coverage on Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

