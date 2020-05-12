Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

NYSE:D traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. 4,538,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

