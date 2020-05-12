Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $507,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $489,548,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.07.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

