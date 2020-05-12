Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE DBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

